Mother arrested for suspected DUI after hitting parked car while driving with child in Manteca

Posted 9:00 AM, January 19, 2020, by , Updated at 08:58AM, January 19, 2020

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — A mother is behind bars on DUI and child endangerment charges after hitting a parked car in Manteca while with her three-year-old daughter early Sunday morning, according to Manteca city officials.

Officials said Manteca Police responded to a reported crash just after 12:20 a.m. on London Avenue near Komenich Drive.

When officers arrived they determined Ana Farias was behind the wheel of a Honda Civic, traveling southbound on London Avenue with her daughter, when she veered right and struck a vacant, parked Toyota Tundra, according to officials.

Investigators said the child wasn’t hurt but Farias suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During their investigation, officers found that Farias’ blood alcohol content was about three times over the legal limit and arrested Farias for DUI, driving without a license and child endangerment.

Officials said Farias was taken to the San Joaquin County Jail and her three-year-old daughter was released to an adult at her request.

This story is developing. Check back with FOX40 for updates.

