Police: 2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club

(AP) — Texas authorities say a manhunt is underway after two people were killed and five others were injured during a shooting inside a San Antonio club.

Police say officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue located along San Antonio’s Museum Reach portion of the River Walk. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus tells KENS-TV that an argument led to the shooting of several patrons.

One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.