Victims want answers after multiple slashed tires in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are now investigating roughly 15 reports of slashed tires all across the northwest Modesto area.

After a hard day’s work at O’Brien’s Market in Modesto, Katie McCraven hopped into her car to head home just after 9 p.m. Saturday night.

“I was tired. I was just ready to go home. It was a really long day,” said McCraven. “I could feel my car driving weird. And I got out of the car and two tires on the driver’s side were completely flat.”

McCraven said she found holes in the rubber, showing someone slashed them.

“Anger, frustration, a lot of that. A lot of, ‘why did this happen to me?’” said McCraven.

Modesto police said all of the incidents happened outside of businesses with victims discovering the damage throughout the evening.

Investigators believe the cases are connected and are now asking for your help to find this silver Ford Focus, with California plates reading 5FFH023.

Witnesses tell them the car may be involved.

“Right now our car has been towed to a tire center,” said McCraven.

As she waits on repairs and for insurance money to come through, McCraven just hopes whoever responsible is caught.

“Why? Why do they feel the need to do this? I just hope that they learn not to do it again really. I hope I get some retribution out of this,” said McCraven.

If anyone has any information about these crimes, please call the Modesto Police Department.