106-year-old WWII veteran’s classic Cadillac, once owned by Rita Hayworth, stolen from garage in North Sacramento

NORTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thieves broke into the North Sacramento home of a 106-year-old World War II veteran Friday and stole his vintage Cadillac from the garage, according to Sacramento Police.

At 106 years old, Curly Bunfill has plenty of stories to share.

“Look at the hole in my arm. You can stick your finger through it!” said Bunfill.

From taking several bullets for our country during World War II earning three purple hearts, to his time as a Hollywood stuntman.

But he said his favorite tale to tell is how he got his 1956 “Burmuda Blue” Cadillac El Dorado. It starts at a party where he met movie star Rita Hayworth.

“Our eyes met and we danced. She had all these cars, beautiful, beautiful cars. We danced around the cars,” said Bunfill.

He said Hayworth asked which car he liked and he pointed to his beloved Cadillac.

“When she died, she willed it to me,” said Bunfill.

For more than 30 years, he’s paraded the card with pride, until thieves broke into his garage and stole it.

“Where I go, the car goes. People just love that car,” said Bunfill. “When that car is gone, part of me is gone. I just feel terrible.”

Nearby business owner Lester Welton discovered it was missing when he came to check on Bunfill, like he does several times a week.

“The garage was partly open,” said Welton. “I don’t know why somebody would do this to him.”

He’s now offering a $7,000 reward for any information leading to the car’s whereabouts.

Bunfill said he prays police will find his Cadillac.

“It’s just a jewel for this country,” said Bunfill.

The car has Rita Hayworth’s name engraved on the doors, rear and engine block and has California plates with license plate number: 2NSB909.

If anyone has any information about the theft, please call Sacramento Police.