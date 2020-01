Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our friends, from The Wake Up Call on 106.5 The End, join us in the studio to tell us about this unique way to make a difference in a kid's life.

Cards For Kids

Now - February 4th

Mail or deliver cards to

106.5 The End

Or participating Orangetheory Fitness locations

Visit Fox40.com/cards for list of locations