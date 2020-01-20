Man intentionally rams Prius, killing 3 teens and injuring 3 others in Southern California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTLA) -- A man intentionally rammed a Toyota Prius in Southern California, causing the vehicle to slam into a tree, killing three teenage boys who were inside, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Authorities received a call about a crash on Temescal Canyon Road in Temescal Valley, just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to FOX40 sister station KTLA.

Officers arrived to find a 2002 Toyota Prius that had plowed into a tree, CHP Lt. David Yokley said at a news conference.

The vehicle had six occupants, an 18-year-old man behind the wheel and five male minors. Three of them were trapped inside while the rest were outside the vehicle, officials said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP Officer Juan Quintero said. The driver and the four other occupants were taken to local hospitals, where two of them died, Quintero added.

Those who survived had injuries that were not life-threatening, Yokley later told reporters. Authorities have not released the victims' names.

The Prius driver was heading south when another vehicle crashed into his car, officials said.

Witnesses followed the second driver to a nearby home and reported him to authorities, according to CHP. The man, later identified as 42-year-old Anurag Chandra of Corona, was driving an Infiniti Q50.

Officials arrested Chandra without incident at the home at around 2:45 a.m., Yokley told reporters.