Murder suspect arrested after woman dies in Oakdale shooting

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was shot and killed in Oakdale early Sunday morning, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the Oakdale Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of KMart around 2:50 a.m.

The officers determined that the shooting happened on North McHenry Avenue where a woman was found dead, according to investigators.

Detectives investigated the shooting and arrested Turlock resident Alfonso Cervantes, 44, who was booked into jail for homicide.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting please contact Detective Hickman at 209-525-7042.