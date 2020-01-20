Police: 2 arrested for blackmailing underage girls into providing photos of themselves

Posted 3:14 PM, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 03:12PM, January 20, 2020

Rita Nunez (left). Daniel Salazar (right) (Photos provided by Patterson Police Services)

PATTERSON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two suspects were arrested after a joint investigation revealed underage girls being exploited for images in Patterson, according to police officials.

Joaquin Valenzuela (Photo provided by Patterson Police Services)

Patterson police worked with numerous law enforcement agencies to arrest Daniel Salazar and Rita Nunez who they say exploited multiple female victims between the ages of 12-17 and coerced them into providing images.

Investigators said Salazar and Nunez would use the initial images to blackmail the victims into providing more photos.

During the investigation, officers found and arrested Joaquin Valenzuela, who was determined to be violating his parole.

