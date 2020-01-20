Police: Woman fights off sexual assault in Davis, investigators search for attacker

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are searching for an assailant who ran away after attempting to sexually assault a woman in Davis late Sunday night, according to the Davis Police Department.

Police officials said the assault happened just before midnight in front of the victim’s home on Birch Lane, near Birch Lane Elementary School.

The female victim told investigators that she parked her car in her driveway and was walking toward her front door when an unknown male attacked her from behind, forced her to the ground and tried to sexually assault her.

Investigators said the victim loudly screamed and physically fought back against the attacker, causing him to run from the scene.

The victim was not physically injured and no weapons were seen during the attack, according to officials.

The unknown attacker possibly wore a “puffy” jacket.

The Davis Police Department is asking community members to come forward with any information that could be helpful to the criminal investigation.

This story is developing. Check back with FOX40 for updates.