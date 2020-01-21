Community members say blue confetti left behind from gender reveal in Knights Ferry park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNIGHTS FERRY, Calif. (KTXL) -- Some parkgoers hoping to enjoy nature's beauty Tuesday were instead greeted with litter when they got to a Knights Ferry recreation area.

“It was just blue. We didn't know what it was,” said Janee Miller. “It kind of almost looked like blue garbage bags that had been torn up.”

Part of the grass at the state park was covered in blue confetti.

Miller told FOX40 she saw a woman picking up the mess when walking with some friends Sunday.

“I felt bad for her,” Miller said. “She came to go for a walk as well and she sees this mess laying down. So we walked over there and just started picking this up.”

Miller said she later learned the confetti had been left behind after someone's gender reveal party.

“People just have a lack of care and it's frustrating,” she said.

She told FOX40 it took her and three others more than 20 minutes to pick up all the confetti by hand.

“It was a bit frustrating to think that either I had two options. I could just keep walking and leave it, which that's not right. Or I could stop what I'm doing in my day when I came out to enjoy a hike and a climb through the rocks to pick up somebody else's garbage. So, it was a little annoying,” Miller explained.

One of the women who also helped clean up posted an open letter to the community on social media, calling on people to reflect on how their actions can impact the environment.

“It was just to everybody. ‘Listen, this is a reminder, clean up after yourself. These places are meant to be enjoyed. We can't enjoy it if you're making it ugly by all your graffiti and your garbage and your litter,’” Miller said.

The original poster, who did not want to be named, said she hopes people will heed the "leave no trace" motto from now on.

“Take what you brought with you,” Miller said. “Leave it how you saw it or even better.”