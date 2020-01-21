Galt High School closed after gas leak discovered

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Classes at Galt High School were canceled for Wednesday after school officials reported a gas leak.

Principal Kellie Beck said around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, people reported smelling gas. Everyone on campus, including those at a basketball game and a soccer game, had to be evacuated, according to Beck.

Pacific Gas and Electric crews discovered the leak and Beck said she made the decision to close the school for further investigation and repairs.

An open house scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday will also be held on a different day.