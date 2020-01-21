Jelly Belly joins seltzer water trend with new jelly bean flavored drinks

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Jelly Belly Candy Company is the latest to join in on the sparkling water craze.

The Fairfield-based company is partnering with its newly-formed Joffer Beverage Company to give a new life to its popular jelly bean candy.

Joffer Beverage Company was started by five Jelly Belly Candy Company family members after a discussion at a family party, according to a press release.

“We were on the back patio, drinking a couple of the more popular sparkling water brands, when I said out loud, ‘If only someone could nail a sparkling water with really stand-out flavors,'” recalled Stephen Joffer, a co-founder of Joffer Beverage Company. “The lightbulb came on when my dad suggested, ‘Why not our own Jelly Belly flavors? We are known for flavor innovation after all.'”

The drink features zero sugar, zero calories, zero sodium and zero sweeteners with just two ingredients: carbonated water and “natural flavors.”

The launch will include eight flavors: French Vanilla, Lemon Lime, Orange Sherbet, Piña Colada, Pink Grapefruit, Tangerine, Very Cherry and Watermelon.

With over 100 Jelly Belly flavors to choose from, the company hopes developing more flavors in the future.

The cartons of eight 12-ounce cans can now be purchased from Hy-Vee stores and will soon be available on the Jelly Belly website.