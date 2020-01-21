Less snow this season still means seasonal workers are staying busy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTXL) -- During 2019’s winter season, entire homes in the Sierra were getting buried in snow. Skiers and snowboarders got more powder than they could have dreamed of.

"Last year, we got hammered in February. Powder day every weekend," said a member of the Ponderosa High School alpine ski team.

This January the snowpack has been nothing like last year's. But a mere ordinary season is nothing to complain about.

Even Tuesday night's storm, weak though it may have been, added to the snowpack while keeping Interstate 80 open.

"Absolutely man, yeah, it's been just enough to get full coverage on the mountain, which has been great for us. We get to go tree riding. The parks are all open. We get plenty of snow. It's been a great time," said Mike Beers, a snowboard instructor in South Lake Tahoe.

Beers’ job is tough during the drought years.

"You know, I need snow to get lessons," he told FOX40.

But this season is keeping him working and playing.

Locals said this season is delivering enough snow to keep people busy who depend on it for work. On Tuesday night, people said several good things about the quality of the snow.

"This year has been perfect. The weather, the amount of snow we've been getting up here is amazing," said snowboarder Wyatt Wieser.

The Ponderosa High School alpine ski team gave it good reviews.

"It's been pretty good, like, it's been actually pretty light,” said one teen. “Decent powder days, a couple icy days, but really good year so far."

People in the Sierra said they just hope the snowfall does not take any prolonged breaks in the weeks ahead.

"Might be a little light for the next month or so but I'm thinking February and March,” Beers said. “Normally Miracle March is a hitter for us."