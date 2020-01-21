Passenger hurt when rock strikes windshield on I-5 in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials say a rock fell onto the windshield of a passing car Monday on Interstate 5, injuring a passenger in the car.

Around 8:30 p.m., a rock struck a car as it traveled north on I-5 in the area of March Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says it smashed the windshield, hitting a passenger in the head.

The passenger was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the CHP.

The CHP did not say where the rock came from but did say there have been previous reports of rocks being thrown at vehicles in the same location. They ask drivers to call 911 if they see anything suspicious in the area.