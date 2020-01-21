Police investigate shooting at Las Vegas mall; multiple people injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a shooting at a Las Vegas mall that has left at least three people injured.

According to Metro Police sources, it all unfolded Tuesday evening when a group of juveniles got into an argument at Fashion Show Mall. Metro Police said right before the group was about to get into a fight, one person pulled out a gun and fired it into the crowd, according to FOX40 sister station KLAS.

Fashion Show Mall is located on the Las Vegas Strip at Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain.

We just saw at least one person being taken into the back of an ambulance. Metro helicopter is flying above: pic.twitter.com/AuRlSRmqdW — Shakala Alvaranga (@SMAlvaranga) January 22, 2020

A witness KLAS spoke to said she saw two people suffering from gunshot wounds. She said one of the victims was an elderly man.

KLAS has learned that the entire mall is in lockdown.

There’s no word on arrests.

This is a developing story.