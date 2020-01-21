Sacramento-native nominated in Best Children’s Music Album Grammy category

Sacramento-native Tommy Soulati Shepherd and Kaitlin McGraw, the co-founders and lead performers of The Alphabet Rockers, stopped by the studio to showcase their sound. Their album "The Love" was recently nominated for a Grammy in the Best Children's Music Album category.
