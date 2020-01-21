Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

Sacramento-native nominated in Best Children’s Music Album Grammy category

Posted 1:17 PM, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 01:16PM, January 21, 2020
Sacramento-native Tommy Soulati Shepherd and Kaitlin McGraw, the co-founders and lead performers of The Alphabet Rockers, stopped by the studio to showcase their sound. Their album "The Love" was recently nominated for a Grammy in the Best Children's Music Album category.

