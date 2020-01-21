Two thieves fill bags with prescription drugs at Yuba City Walgreens

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Walgreens pharmacy was robbed Saturday night in Yuba City and detectives are looking for those responsible.

Witnesses at the Walgreens on Lincoln Road told the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office two males jumped over the store’s pharmacy counter around 6 p.m.

They told an employee to open a safe before filling their bags with bottles of prescription medications, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both thieves took off before deputies could stop them.

Detectives say the robbers are between 16 and 25 years old, around 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, and between 140 and 150 pounds.

At the time of the robbery, one of the males was wearing a dark blue, hooded sweatshirt with gray sweatpants and dark-colored shoes. The other was wearing a light gray, hooded sweatshirt with frayed blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the theft should call the Sutter County Detective Office at 530-822-7307.