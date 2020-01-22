Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

1 dead, 5 injured in head-on crash

Posted 4:46 PM, January 22, 2020,

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed and five others were hurt Wednesday morning in a head-on crash along Eagles Nest Road north of Jackson Road.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. between Jackson Road and Kiefer Boulevard. Investigators believe one car trying to pass another crashed head-on into a car coming the opposite direction.

The driver of one car was pronounced dead at the scene. The five people in the other car were injured — two were said to have major injuries while three others had injuries described as minor.

The CHP said drivers should use extra caution when roads are wet.

