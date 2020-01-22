Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

8th Annual Art of Beer Invitational preview

Posted 12:55 PM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 12:54PM, January 22, 2020
The 8th Annual Art of Beer Invitational is happening Friday, Jan. 24.

The 8th Annual Art of Beer Invitational 
Friday, January 24, at McClellan Conference Center
5:30-10 p.m. (VIP Session from 5:30-7, GA Session from 7-10)
The event features 35 breweries offering unlimited 4 oz. pours, plus select restaurants & breweries have partnered to create a curated beer & small bite pairing
There is a silent auction with art from the breweries and local artists, and 100% of the proceeds benefit our local Make-A-Wish

