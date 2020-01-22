8th Annual Art of Beer Invitational preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 8th Annual Art of Beer Invitational is happening Friday, Jan. 24.

The 8th Annual Art of Beer Invitational

Friday, January 24, at McClellan Conference Center

5:30-10 p.m. (VIP Session from 5:30-7, GA Session from 7-10)

The event features 35 breweries offering unlimited 4 oz. pours, plus select restaurants & breweries have partnered to create a curated beer & small bite pairing

There is a silent auction with art from the breweries and local artists, and 100% of the proceeds benefit our local Make-A-Wish