8th Annual Art of Beer Invitational preview

The 8th Annual Art of Beer Invitational is happening Friday, Jan. 24.
The 8th Annual Art of Beer Invitational
Friday, January 24, at McClellan Conference Center
5:30-10 p.m. (VIP Session from 5:30-7, GA Session from 7-10)
The event features 35 breweries offering unlimited 4 oz. pours, plus select restaurants & breweries have partnered to create a curated beer & small bite pairing
There is a silent auction with art from the breweries and local artists, and 100% of the proceeds benefit our local Make-A-Wish