Actor Jeff Goldblum rallies support for single-use plastics legislation at the Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, Jeff Goldblum took a short break from acting to advocate for proposed legislation that aim to cut down on single-use plastics in California.

“My concern is it won’t be addressed and attended to. Before we know it, more and more plastic is going to show up, junk is going to show up,” Goldblum said. “It’s in our bodies, in the food we eat. We don’t know the ill effects of it yet.”

The two bills Goldblum would like lawmakers to pass are Senate Bill 54 and Assembly Bill 1080. They would require California to reduce its use of single-use plastics by 75% within the next decade.

Goldblum showcased a variety of metal straws at the State Capitol. He said he takes steps every day to personally curb his use of plastic.

“Whenever I go to a movie set I now take my thermos. We have a filtration system in the house, all that,” he said.

The movie star got a lot of attention during what he said was his first visit to Sacramento. He posed for pictures in hallways and spent the day meeting with members of the governor’s office and lawmakers.

Goldblum said he is hoping to raise more awareness for legislation lawmakers stalled last year.

“This is urgent and California can lead,” he said.

Both bills have cleared committees and one House. They are still considered active and are in the final floor process.

