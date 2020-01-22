Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

Exploring salt therapy at Asha Urban baths

Posted 12:48 PM, January 22, 2020, by
Data pix.

Karma had a relaxing morning as she explored the benefits of salt therapy at Asha Urban Baths.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.