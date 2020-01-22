Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

Jackson police: Injured man found in ditch does not know who he is

Posted 10:08 PM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 10:09PM, January 22, 2020

PINE GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Jackson police need the public’s help identifying an injured man who was found in a ditch Wednesday and does not know who he is.

Around 4:20 p.m., a man with a head injury was discovered in a ditch in the area of Highway 88 and French Gulch Road in Pine Grove, according to the Jackson Fire Department.

Authorities say the man did not know who he was or how he got hurt. All he had was $30 in cash and no identifying items.

He was taken to Sutter Amador Hospital, where he told police they could take his photo and post about the incident.

Now, police want anyone with information about the man to call Jackson Police Sgt. Arevalos at 209-223-1771.

