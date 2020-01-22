Judge denies defense request for more time to prepare in East Area Rapist case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The man accused of being the East Area Rapist appeared in a Sacramento County courtroom Wednesday as public defenders asked for more time to prepare.

“What we have received so far is over a quarter of a million pieces of evidence in the form of documents, photographs, reports, audio files,” public defender Alice Michael said.

Joseph DeAngelo, 74, is suspected of committing 13 murders and dozens of rapes as the East Area Rapist, otherwise known as the Golden State Killer. He was arrested in 2018 after investigators say they linked his DNA to samples collected at crime scenes.

Judge Steve White called the defense’s request for more time “unreasonable.”

Prosecutor Thien Ho attacked the defense’s notion that they haven’t had enough time to review discovery in this case and therefore, could not mount a proper defense for their client.

“It was the defendant who decided to embark upon a crime spree that spanned 10 different counties. It was the defendant who purposely evaded capture for 40 years and delayed the pendency of this case,” Ho said. “It was the defendant who was allowed to enjoy his life before capture.”

Debbi Domingo McMullan, whose mother was killed in 1978, attended Wednesday’s hearing.

“To finally see some movement, to hear the judge affirm that we deserve for things to push forward it felt really good. We’re very grateful,” she said.

A preliminary hearing was set for DeAngelo for May 12.