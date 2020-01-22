1 dead, 5 injured in downtown Seattle shooting; suspect still at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE (KCPQ) – Seattle police are rushing to the scene of a shooting after six people were shot, authorities said Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. near 3rd and Pine. The scene is less than half a mile from an officer-involved shooting that happened just hours before.

Police say one person is dead, while five more were rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. The fire department says the victims range in age from 9 to 55.

Devastating. Seattle Fire just confirmed that one person died at the scene and five others left for Harborview in what SFD considered critical condition. Six total victims in this multi-casualty shooting. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/5TdzijcKWM — Simone Del Rosario (@SimoneReports) January 23, 2020

Few details are available about what led up to the shooting, but authorities say the male suspect has fled and that a search is on. Witnesses in the area say they heard what they believed was automatic gunfire.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best says she doesn't consider this to be an active-shooter situation as of 6:30 p.m., but first responders are still asking people to stay away from the area.

The incident is the latest in a string of violence happening in the span of 48 hours within the city. A man was killed Tuesday in a shooting near Westlake Center.

If you have any information about the suspect, call police at (206) 233-5000

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.