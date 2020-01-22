New year, new home: How to get ready to buy a home in the Sacramento region

With the new year comes new goals. For many, that means looking to buy a house.

There are so many little-known tricks people can use to get into a new home that most buyers simply do not know about. CEO and President of Catalyst Mortgage Brandon Haefele will share the details on four big first steps future buys need to know.

February has become the new April. More people are now looking online at home listings in February than the first full month of spring, which has been traditionally the official kickoff to the homebuying season, according to Realtor.com.

The Sacramento region, one of the strongest markets in the state, is no different.

How to get in a new home for 2020