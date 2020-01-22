Police make arrest after 106-year-old veteran gets his vintage Cadillac back

NORTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a 106-year-old World War II veteran’s vintage Cadillac Eldorado was stolen.

Curly Bunfill’s 1956 “Burmuda Blue” Cadillac Eldorado was taken from his North Sacramento home last Friday.

“It’s just a jewel for this country,” Bunfill said of his beloved car.

The “Burmuda Blue” Cadillac was given to Bunfill by movie star Rita Hayworth.

“When she died, she willed it to me,” Bunfill told FOX40.

Then on Monday, the Sacramento Police Department says someone dropped the Cadillac off at their headquarters.

Bunfill’s car was towed back to his house Wednesday at 2 p.m. One hour later, police announced 43-year-old James King had been arrested in connection with the theft.