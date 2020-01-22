Sheriff’s office: Body found at Galt dairy farm

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Homicide detectives are at a dairy farm in Galt after a body was discovered there.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to the farm on Arno Road, near Highway 99, around 10 a.m. after the body was discovered.

Detectives believe the body has been behind the farm “for some time,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

#NEW: @sacsheriff investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the 9900 block of Arno Road on a dairy farm. Deputies say body appears to have been at that location for some time. Homicide detectives are on scene. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/g7I30kM05C — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) January 22, 2020

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tess Deterding reports investigators have not been able to determine if the deceased is a male or a female because of the condition of the body. The cause of death is also unknown.

The coroner is heading to the scene.

This story is developing.

