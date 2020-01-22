Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

Sheriff’s office: Body found at Galt dairy farm

Posted 3:06 PM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 03:36PM, January 22, 2020

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Homicide detectives are at a dairy farm in Galt after a body was discovered there.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to the farm on Arno Road, near Highway 99, around 10 a.m. after the body was discovered.

Detectives believe the body has been behind the farm “for some time,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tess Deterding reports investigators have not been able to determine if the deceased is a male or a female because of the condition of the body. The cause of death is also unknown.

The coroner is heading to the scene.

