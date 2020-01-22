Vegas police arrest 18-year-old in mall shooting that hurt 3

(AP) — Police say an 18-year-old was arrested on attempted murder charges a day after a shooting that wounded three people, sent shoppers scrambling and drew a massive police response to an upscale Las Vegas Strip mall.

Police said Wednesday the shooting the previous evening at the Fashion Show Mall stemmed from a gang-related dispute.

Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas was identified by police as the shooter who fled after three people were wounded.

The three victims have been released from a hospital, according to police.

Valenzuela-Olivas is jailed pending a court appearance where he’ll have an attorney appointed for his defense.