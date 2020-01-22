Youth soccer organization’s shed set on fire, causing thousands of dollars in damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- A fire was started at a Stockton soccer complex, damaging a shed and thousands of dollars’ worth of gear and equipment.

“It makes us feel sad and, you know, confused about why would someone target a soccer team,” said Maria Rodriguez who works with Soccer for Kids in Stockton. “This organization is dedicated to help the kids to play in a competitive level.”

But now, an upcoming out-of-state tournament for the kids could be in jeopardy after a vandal or vandals struck Monday night.

“The neighbors called and said that there was fire on the container and that they saw somebody running from the container towards the wall over there,” Rodriguez explained.

Rodriguez told FOX40 someone was able to get away before the fire department arrived.

“We are not sure what they were trying to do,” she said. “We know they lit the container on fire and because of that, they didn't take anything. They did damage the stuff inside.”

Soccer for Kids estimates the fire caused $2,500 in damage to the container and the equipment inside.

Rodriguez said the kids were upset when they found out what happened.

“They actually practiced yesterday. You could see their faces when they found out that this happened. It was heartbreaking for them,” she said.

She said this was the third time in 18 months the shed has been vandalized or broken into.

“All the equipment that we have is what the kids use, so it's really sad that someone would do that to the kids,” Rodriguez said.

For now, she said they are trying to go on and raise money through a GoFundMe page to replace what was lost.