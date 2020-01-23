Scott and Gary dive into some fun stories!
But First!
-
Deep Thoughts Up First!
-
Car crashes into Rancho Cordova home killing 1, injuring 2; driver arrested
-
Win Tickets to Disney on Ice!
-
‘Star Wars’ Night at the Golden 1 Center
-
GM is giving Hummer a second life as an electric pickup
-
-
Up First!
-
Family recounts heroics of fallen son in Pensacola shooting
-
Meant to be: Auburn woman becomes husband’s kidney donor
-
World’s first 3D-printed neighborhood being built in Mexico for families living on $3 a day
-
Sporty40!
-
-
Wisconsin town to allow snowball fights after 50-year ‘ban’
-
Calligraphy Girl
-
Varimax Fitness