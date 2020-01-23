Neighbors evacuated after officers find military explosives in Stockton home

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents have been evacuated from a Stockton neighborhood after officers found hundreds of possible ordnances in a home Thursday morning.

Around 9:10 a.m., officers and medics were called to a home on Rockford Avenue, near Richland Way, where Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva says a 70-year-old man had died of what appeared to be natural causes.

While investigating the death, police say officers found military explosives inside the home.

People inside the home and roughly 20 surrounding neighbors were evacuated and the bomb squad was called out to the neighborhood, according to Officer Silva.

Silva says military personnel from Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield were also called out to help police determine what types of devices are in the home and if they are live.

“They just left about an hour ago just because of how many types of devices are still in the home, they had to go back and get additional personnel,” Silva said Thursday night.

Base experts will return to the neighborhood Friday morning to continue trying to identify the ordnances.

Silva reports investigators do not know why the man had so many military explosives in his home.

As of 3:45 p.m., Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva says the bomb squad is expected to be at the home for at least eight more hours with several streets being closed:

2950 Hammer Lane to Richland Way

Rockford Avenue to Dorchester Way

Rockford Avenue to Stueben Way

Rockford Avenue to Richland way

An American Red Cross evacuation center was set up at the Arnold Rue Community Center on Lorraine Avenue.

This story is developing.

38.020385 -121.351471