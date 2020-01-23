Stockton chosen for 100-unit affordable housing project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Stockton was chosen for a first-of-its-kind affordable housing project.

It is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order to build affordable housing on excess, state-owned land.

“There is what is called economic homelessness where people do have income but there's just no housing out there,” said Visionary Home Builders of California CEO Carol Ornelas. “So, we will be able to serve some of those folks that do not find, cannot find housing right now.”

Ornelas said her nonprofit was honored to be selected for the project. She told FOX40 the new La Passeggiata project will offer 100 one-, two- and three-bedroom units to men, women, seniors and families at 30 to 80% of median income.

“We are broadening that range to give working folks an opportunity to get into some nice housing,” she said.

La Passeggiata will be the first multi-family modular apartments in Stockton and offer rooftop gardens, energy-efficient appliances and smart home technology in the heart of downtown.

“How awesome will it be to be if you can qualify for the apartment, to be able to move into the apartment and walk to work or just be part of the downtown activity?” Ornelas said.

Ornelas said construction could begin before the end of the year and could be completed in nine months to a year.

“Development isn’t something that you wish was here and it appears,” she explained. “There is a lot of work to coordinate to get it up.”

In addition, the developer is also working with Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center to bring on-site medical services to the brand new community.

“Today, we're talking about housing and health, housing and jobs, housing and education,” Ornelas told FOX40. “This community is trying to address each one of those issues.”

A request for developers has been put out to also build affordable housing in South Lake Tahoe on state-owned land.