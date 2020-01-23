Videos released showing New Year’s Day officer-involved shooting in Grass Valley

WARNING: Parts of the video may be disturbing.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Grass Valley Police Department and Nevada County Sheriff's Office have released video showing the moments leading up to a deadly officer-involved shooting on New Year's Day.

The first call came in from a neighbor.

“He's walking down Squirrel Creek Road with what appears to be a shotgun,” the caller can be heard saying in audio from the 911 call.

The video is a combination of dispatch exchanges, as well as dashcam and body camera footage from the officers who took part in the shooting.

It did not take long for officers to confront 25-year-old Gabriel Strickland.

In the video, Strickland declares that no one cares about him, despite reassurances from officers that they do.

At one point he says he doesn't have a real gun.

“We don't know that's a fake gun buddy,” an officer yells at him.

“But it is, man,” Strickland responds.

“We don't know that,” the officer says.

Whether the officers knew of his previous run-ins with law enforcement or his psychological condition is unknown.

What seems to be clear is that they feared for their lives. Strickland is seen pointing what was later determined to be a paintball gun directly at the officers when gunfire erupts.

Immediately afterward, the officers performed CPR but Strickland died at the hospital.

A few days after the shooting, both the Nevada County Sheriff's Office and Grass Valley police expressed their sorrow over the death of Strickland, who was known to have suicidal tendencies and indicated that he wanted to commit suicide by cop.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to this young man's family,” said Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon.

The first videos released seem to support the officers’ decision to shoot but the ongoing investigation and an analysis of the events leading up to the confrontation might suggest alternate courses of action might have been taken.

"Our understanding of the incident may change as additional evidence is collected, analyzed and reviewed,” said Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard.