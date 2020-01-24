Boy arrested after rocks thrown onto I-5 in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials have made an arrest after several incidents of rocks being thrown onto Interstate 5 in the Stockton area.

The California Highway Patrol reports a boy was apprehended near I-5, where officials have been getting reports of rocks falling onto the roadway.

Investigators are trying to determine if the juvenile was the only person behind the incidents, according to the CHP.

A passenger was injured Monday night when a rock struck the windshield of the car she was in. The car was traveling on I-5, near March Lane, at the time.

The woman was hospitalized with minor injuries and later identified as a San Joaquin County sheriff’s office employee.

“It was a traumatic experience for her and her husband,” said San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrea Lopez.

The CHP says investigators still do not know if the young suspect was behind Monday night’s incident.