California Department of Public Health on coronavirus: ‘No cases yet’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The director of the California Department of Public Health released a YouTube video Friday reassuring Californians there have been no coronavirus cases in the state — yet.

“Based on current information, the immediate health risk to the general public in California is low,” said State Public Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell.

The CDPH is also working with other agencies and local organizations during this time, according to Dr. Angell.

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, and has “respiratory symptoms similar to the flu,” including runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever and shortness of breath.

Dr. Angell said the symptoms can be mild and on occasion severe.

“Passengers arriving from Wuhan, China, are being screened at both San Francisco International and Los Angeles International airports,” Angell said.

Angell said that although there have been no cases yet it is likely there will be some cases.

“We will see some and we are ready,” Angell said.

You can find updates, information and frequently asked questions about the coronavirus at cdph.ca.gov

FOX40 sister station KRON reported Thursday that the Alameda County Health Department tested fewer than 10 people for the coronavirus, but so far there have been no confirmed cases.

There have been two confirmed cases in the U.S. The first confirmed case was a man in Washington state who was being treated with the help of a robot. The second case is a Chicago woman in her 60s who was hospitalized in isolation after returning from China.

So far, more than 1,200 people have been infected and 41 people have died, according to the National Health Commission. All 41 deaths have been in China and there is an unprecedented lockdown in the country keeping 36 million people from traveling.

France said three people have fallen ill with the virus — the disease’s first appearance in Europe.