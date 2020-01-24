Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

Hanging Out at the Tailgate!

Posted 1:27 PM, January 24, 2020, by
Data pix.

STUDIO 209 takes us down to last weekends game to get an inside look at how the 49er fans tailgate!

STUDIO209

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.