SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A K-9 named Odin is enjoying some well-deserved naps after his shifts at Sacramento International Airport.

The El Dorado County District Attorney said Odin has made seven busts in his two weeks at the airport. Odin’s work led to the seizure of about $300,000 in illegal drugs and money.

After a hard day’s work, Odin enjoys going under his handler’s desk to nap while the reports are written. That’s a good boy.