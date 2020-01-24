Local school districts join lawsuit against Juul for targeting youth, creating young smokers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) -- Local school districts, including Rocklin Unified School distrcit and Davis Joint Unified School District, are joining districts across California in a lawsuit against Juul Labs.

The lawsuit aims to hold Juul accountable for their role in creating an e-cigarette epidemic and the resurgence of youth nicotine addiction, according to a press release from attorneys Baron & Budd and Panish Shea & Boyle LLP.

E-cigarettes sold by Juul typically heat a solution that contains nicotine, which makes cigarettes and e-cigarettes addictive.

Panish Shea & Boyle LLP partner Rahul Ravipudi said:

“We’ve spent our careers standing up against companies like JUUL that think they can take advantage of the most vulnerable in our society without consequence. The safety and wellness of our children is priority number one and we’re proud to stand beside these Districts in championing that mission – we won’t stop fighting until justice is served.”

According to the lawsuit, Juul dominates the e-cigarette industry and controls over 70% of the market since the company's inception in 2015.

A government survey done in November 2019 showed 1 in 4 high school students reported using e-cigarettes in the previous month, despite federal law banning sales to those under 18.

California School Districts Involved in Lawsuit