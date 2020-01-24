Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

Producer Lawrence’s Last Day at FOX40

Posted 3:06 PM, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 03:08PM, January 24, 2020
Data pix.

Thank you Lawrence for all your hard work at FOX40, not only for our lifestyle show, Studio40 Live but for the News as well.  We will miss you and wish you all the best of luck at your next career adventure.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.