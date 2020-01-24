Ripon police: Family scares away suspects attempting to break in

RIPON, Calif. (KTXL) — A family in Ripon scared away two people trying to break into their home Wednesday, according to police.

Ripon police said the suspects tried to break a bathroom window while in the family’s backyard before running away.

The family’s neighbors on Harvest Drive told police they noticed people jumping and running through their backyards. One resident’s doorbell camera recorded the two suspects running away from the area and the video was given to police.

During their investigation, officers were alerted to a suspicious car on Pecan Drive. One of the suspects was then found trying to hide between a parked car and a garage.

Police say they were able to arrest the 25-year-old man and identified him as Kardell Smith of Oakland.

Smith was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and violating his parole, according to police.

Detectives are still searching for the second suspect.