Turlock police: Man clings to hood of car as carjacker drives away

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) -- Surveillance video shows the moment a man screams for help before being flung from the hood of his own car. The driver then peeled out, narrowly avoiding running the man over.

“It was a scary deal,” resident Dan Mello told FOX40. “I watched it and I just thought it as going to be a wreck and then all of sudden this guy falls off. And oh my gosh!”

Mello shared the video with FOX40 and said he was in bed when the car stopped in front of his home, just inches from his truck.

“I come out here and there was a bunch of debris by my truck and anti-freeze on the road. And I looked and the neighbor across the street's truck got hit right across the front end," Mello said.

He said right away, his neighbors rushed out to help the man until police and medics arrived.

“The guy was all distraught and everything and said, 'Somebody stole my car,' you know," Mello recalled. "And so, we start looking at him and he had blood running off his hands and his hands were all bleeding from holding on."

Turlock police say it all started when the man parked near Four Seasons Park to make a phone call. A 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy approached his car and punched him through the window. They made the man get out of the car and the girl sat down in the driver’s seat.

Officers said the man jumped onto the hood of his car moments before the girl drove away.

“He was on the hood for a good mile,” Mello said.

Officers said the girl ran into eight parked cars and took out a stop sign before spinning out on Gettysburg Street. The girl got out of the car and began walking away before police approached and arrested her.

Police arrested the boy near the park after he was left behind by the girl.

Officers said the girl was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, carjacking and felony vandalism. The boy was arrested on suspicion of carjacking.

The man was not seriously injured, according to police.

“He was very lucky not have massive injuries,” Mello said. “I mean if his legs happened to be over the hood or something, it would have smashed him and everything. He was a very lucky, lucky man.”