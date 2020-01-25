Family of woman allegedly killed by husband raising money to return body home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was found stabbed to death inside her Sacramento home – allegedly at the hands of her husband. And now family members are pleading for help getting her body back to Afghanistan.

“It’s very sad and it’s very hard. You know, some things are out of words,” Khyber Hotak told FOX40.

Hotak’s cousin, 32-year-old Asmaa Ashooqullah, was the victim of the stabbing.

“Back in Afghanistan, as soon as the mother and the brother found out about this tragedy, they reached out. I was one of the hopes from them,” said Hotak.

Investigators identified the suspect in connection to her death as 44-year-old Ashgar Ehsan.

Ehsan was located by Roseville police where they say Ehsan tried to run over a police officer before leading them on a chase. The chase ended when he crashed into a bus, according to officials.

More than a week later, Ashooqullah’s loved ones are desperately trying to raise money to return her body back home to family.

“Their request was if it really happened try to find out and help us on transporting the dead body back home,” said Hotak.

Hotak says his cousin left behind two children: a 9-year-old girl and a 7-month-old son.

Ashooqullah was also known to help the homeless in her area, according to Hotak.

“That showed how kind and social she was,” said Hotak.

Ehsan is currently in the Sacramento County Jail facing a felony charge.

But Hotak isn’t focusing on the tragedy. Instead, he says he wants to reunite his cousin with her loved ones back home.

“This is the time we need to do the funeral and respect to the woman who lost her life in a very tragic incident,” said Hotak.

The money that’s raised will go toward funeral expenses and transporting her body overseas and then, the remainder of the money will be put into a fund for her two children, according to Hotak.

If you would like to help the family you can donate to their GoFundMe page here.