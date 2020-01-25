Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Friday night after being run over by a hit-and-run driver in Fair Oaks, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said they received reports of a man who was struck by a car on in a westbound lane of Fair Oaks Boulevard near New York Avenue around 10:36 p.m.

Investigators said a 27-year-old Sacramento man was lying down on the right lane of the street when he was hit and was declared dead when fire officials arrived.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored sedan that was traveling between 35-40 mph in the right lane before hitting the victim and continued on without stopping.

According to witnesses, the victim was asked to leave the nearby Players Pub for acting extremely intoxicated before being struck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation while authorities continue the search for the hit-and-run driver.

