Mexican women protest murders of activists, target monuments

Posted 7:22 PM, January 25, 2020, by

(AP) — Hundreds of feminists have swarmed the streets of Mexico City to demand justice for two feminist activists murdered in Mexico this month.

Protesters doused female police officers with red paint, sprayed graffiti messages onto the street and tossed molotov cocktails at monuments. On average, 10 women are murdered every day in Mexico, making it one of the most dangerous countries in the world for women.

Rowdy street protests have become common in the capital in recent months as women demand greater safety.

