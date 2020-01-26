Reports: NBA legend Kobe Bryant among five dead in Calabasas helicopter crash

Man dies in Stockton shooting, suspect arrested

Posted 12:18 PM, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 12:17PM, January 26, 2020

Coy Williams, 59. (Photo courtesy of the Stockton Police Department)

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Saturday night after being shot in Stockton, according to Stockton Police.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting on Rendon Avenue near East Anderson Street just after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a 53-year-old male victim who was found dead at the scene by medics, according to officials.

Investigators discovered the victim lived with 59-year-old Coy Williams and said Willams got into a fight with the victim before allegedly shooting him.

Williams was arrested for homicide, according to officials.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.