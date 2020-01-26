Police seek gunman who opened fire after party at North Carolina restaurant

(CNN) — North Carolina authorities are investigating a shooting that unfolded shortly after midnight inside a Salisbury restaurant, leaving nine people injured, at least six of them from gunfire, police said.

The incident happened after a party at Thelma’s Down Home Cooking, located on a commercial thoroughfare in the city of 34,000. Salisbury is about 45 miles northeast of Charlotte.

One victim was shot in the chest, the Salisbury Police Department said in a statement, while five others were treated for gunshot wounds at Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. A seriously injured victim was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, the statement said.

The most seriously injured victim is in stable condition, police said.

Three more victims suffered unspecified injuries. Police said earlier that two people were trampled and another was treated for anxiety.

The shooting scene remains under investigation. Police have not released information on suspects or motive. They are asking anyone with cell phone footage or photos to reach out.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting.