Delano father accused of murdering 5 of his infant children

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man suspected of killing five of his children, all infants, has been arrested, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Officials said the arrest of 57-year-old Paul Perez, of Delano, stemmed from a 2007 cold case in which a fisherman discovered remains of a baby boy sealed inside a container and weighted down in a waterway outside Woodland.

The baby was identified through a DNA comparison this past October as Nikko Lee Perez. Officials say Nikko was born in 1996 in Fresno, and he had four siblings.

According to investigators, Nikko’s sibling Kato Allen Perez — born in Merced in 1992 — is also dead.

Three other siblings, Mika Alena, Nikko Lee — born a year after the first Nikko Lee — and Kato Krow, are also believed to be dead, the sheriff’s office said. Their remains have not been accounted for.

“While I am proud of the efforts of my investigators and coroner’s office, this is not a day that will bring joy to any one of us. In my 40 years in law enforcement, I cannot think of a case more disturbing than this one,” Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez said in a news release. “There can be no victim more vulnerable and innocent than an infant, and unfortunately this case involves five.”

Perez is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.