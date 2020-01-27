Elk Grove neighborhood shocked by apparent murder-suicide of toddler, father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) -- A community is reeling after police say a 2-year-old boy was killed by his own father Sunday afternoon.

The tragedy happened in an Elk Grove gated community on Tamarindo Lane, police said.

FOX40 spoke to a neighbor who wanted to protect his identity.

“Pretty sad. I mean, like, we saw the family. They were really depressed about what was going on," said the neighbor.

The man told FOX40 he saw the child’s mother inconsolable outside the home.

Elk Grove Police Officer Jason Jimenez said the child's father was found dead as well, believed to have died by suicide.

“Prior to her coming out, there was an argument that took place between her and her child’s father. During that argument, the adult male pulled out a firearm," explained Jimenez. “A 2-year-old child that has lost his life and it’s just an unfortunate, tragic incident that nobody should ever have to experience.”

Investigators said officers have never been called out to the home before.

“Just an innocent life that was taken, really, for no reason and that’s what makes this one difficult,” said Jimenez.

The neighbor said the family mostly kept to themselves.

“Knowing that it happened so close, I just feel bad for the family,” said the neighbor.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identities of the boy and the suspect.