Father of Alex Holden thanks Sacramento community for search effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon that a body found Sunday along the American River belonged to Alex Holden, the Sacramento man who had been missing since early New Year’s Eve.

While this is never the outcome we want from any missing person case, our hope is that this may provide some closure for the family and that they may begin to heal. Our hearts go out to all those who knew Alex. 💙 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 28, 2020

A witness spoke to FOX40 but wished to have his identity protected. He told FOX40 he saw a flood of Sacramento police officers and crime scene investigators pour into a section of the American River Bike Trail.

“The next thing I know I see a bunch of cars coming in and out,” said the man. “Then I see yellow tape, and the next thing I know is they say they found the body of the dude people’s been looking for.”

Sacramento police say at 3 p.m. they got a call from someone who was searching for Holden in the area and they discovered a body.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s office is now investigating how exactly Holden died.

FOX40 reached out to Holden’s father, Calvin Holden, in Springfield, Missouri. He said that his family was touched by so many who took part in the 26-day search to find Alex.

“We were just told that he had been recovered,” he said. “It was awe-inspiring, it just ends up that it didn’t come up the way we wanted it to. But there was a lot of effort put in. We want to thank everyone in Sacramento.”

Sacramento Police said hours after the body they believe is Alex Holden’s was discovered, a second body, that of a woman, was found in the same area.

“Our investigators have zero reason to believe that they’re related, other than the fact that it’s an unfortunate coincidence that there’s been two bodies located in the same general vicinity,” said Chan.

Calvine Holden said he and Alex’s mother will be taking Alex back to Missouri for funeral services on Feb. 8.

“I want him to be remembered like he was, which is one of the most intelligent compassionate, caring, loving people you would ever be around,” said Calvin.