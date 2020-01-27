FROM THE ARCHIVE: Crandell in Miami for Super Bowl XXIX

FOX40's Jim Crandell visits Miami Beach the week of Super Bowl XXIX. It was the last time the Super Bowl was held in Miami and the last time the 49ers won the championship.
